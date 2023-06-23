JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – A school for Indigenous children in south Juarez just got a $60,000 facelift that city officials hope will protect students from the sun and reassure parents that their sons and daughters are safe.

The improvements to Primaria Indigena Adelina Romero Fontes include a new chain-link fence, night lighting, wall repairs and a paint job, as well as a safety check of a metal shade structure over the paved courtyard.

Teachers at the elementary in the foothills of the Sierra de Juarez mountains hold classes in Spanish and Choguita Raramuri, the language of the Tarahumara Indians of Northern Mexico. City and state officials said the aid is part of an ongoing effort to ensure the survival and improve the quality of life at the 35-year-old Indigenous settlement in Juarez.

“It is a vulnerable area, with few resources, social and economic difficulties,” said Misael Bustillos, the school principal. “This assistance is very important because every year families with children from different parts of the state continue to arrive.”

The city’s Social Development Department periodically delivers food baskets to the neighborhood, and a community kitchen and community center have been installed.

“Some (adults) have jobs in the maquiladoras, but not all, the others receive aid – donations – from some (government) agencies,” Bustillos said.

A woman walks along a street in Colonia Tarahumara, an Indigenous settlement in south Juarez. (Border Report photo)

Teresa, a resident of the neighborhood, said the Tarahumaras struggle to pay for basic needs. “I spent a lot buying potatoes, water and the (bottled) gas sometimes runs out,” she said.

Teresa said her oldest daughter has just graduated from a Juarez high school and wants to go to college, but thinks it is too expensive. She wants to be a teacher.

The elementary school is still recovering from a major setback a few years ago. It lost track of many of its 158 students during the pandemic due to difficulties in setting up homes for online learning.

Bustillos said now only 60 of the students are Tarahumaras, with the rest of the classrooms accommodating non-Indigenous children from nearby neighborhoods. One of the required subjects is the learning of Raramuri, as school officials don’t want the children who will surely grow up and work in Juarez to lose their native language.

As if to illustrate the point, when the mayor of Juarez toured the school on Wednesday to inspect the improvements, principal Bustillos welcomed him in Spanish and in Raramuri.

More than 100 Indigenous families live in the neighborhood, according to city officials. The 2020 Mexican census shows a total of 86,033 Tarahumaras living in the state of Chihuahua, most in the mountain areas in the south and the west of the state