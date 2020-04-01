1  of  2
Human rights, press groups condemn killing of Mexican journalist

Border Report

by: Fernie Ortiz

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Human rights and press freedom groups on Tuesday condemned the murder of a Mexican journalist, at least the 12th such killing since the current president took office in December 2018.

The U.N. human rights commissioner’s office said journalist Maria Elena Ferral had publicly denounced that she had received threats and had been harassed on several occasions.

Ferral was shot to death on Monday in the city of Papantla, in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. Her attackers apparently approached her on a motorcycle and fired four shots at her. She worked for a Veracruz newspaper.

The state is plagued by drug gangs and police corruption and has been one of the most dangerous states in Mexico for reporters.

