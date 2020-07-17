Guatemalan ICE detainee dies in Louisiana hospital

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Guatemalan who was in immigration custody died Wednesday in a Louisiana hospital, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Thursday.

ICE said the man had two aliases, identifying him as Luis Sanchez-Perez, 46, and Mauricio Hernandez-Cabrera, 52.

Sanchez-Perez was hospitalized on Feb. 25. He died Wednesday at Ochsner LSU Monroe Medical Center in Monroe, La.

Hospital officials determined that Sanchez-Perez suffered from pseudomonas-caused septic shock, which led to a cardiopulmonary arrest, according to a news release.

“ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive, agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases,” ICE said in a statement. “Fatalities in ICE custody, statistically, are exceedingly rare and occur at a fraction of the national average for the U.S. detained population.”

Sanchez-Perez allegedly drove under the influence on Jan. 25 in Hamilton County, Tenn. Upon his release from jail, ICE took custody of Sanchez-Perez, who had been deported twice from the U.S. to Guatemala — in July 1998 and November 2001.

ICE officials said Sanchez-Perez entered the U.S. illegally a third time and was in the process of being deported at the time of his death.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor will investigate. ICE officials said they notified the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General, and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility, as well as the Guatemalan consulate and Sanchez-Perez’s next of kin.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.