Growing number of bodies going unclaimed in Tijuana; all victims who die will be cremated, officials say

TIJUANA, Baja California, Mexico (Border Report) — The ongoing COVID-19 crisis is creating another problem for health officials in Tijuana: unclaimed cadavers.

For unknown reasons, many of the victims are being ignored by family members.

Tijuana Mayor Arturo Gonzalez Cruz says many bodies of COVID-19 victims are going unclaimed creating big problem for his city.

Tijuana’s mayor, Arturo Gonzalez, called this trend “a huge problem.”

“We’ve been in contact with the Secretary of Health to see if it has a contingency plan about what to do with so many dead bodies,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez was not specific about why some families have chosen not to claim loved ones, nor would he say how many bodies have been abandoned. But he pointed out something needs to be done in a hurry.

At the same time, Baja California officials have decided every victim, claimed or not, will be cremated.

“Once cause of death is determined, every one of the bodies will be incinerated and not buried,” said Guillermo Ruiz Hernandez, Baja California’s Attorney General.

According to the latest statistics from the state, 83 people in Baja California have died as a result of COVID-19. Tijuana, the city directly south of San Diego, has 51 deaths out of a total of 471 positive tests.

