EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Five more individuals have been added to the list of the Border Patrol’s “most wanted.”

All five are suspected of being associated with transnational criminal organizations and will have their photos featured in posters, flyers, and billboards on both sides of the border as part of the “Se Busca Información” (Seeking Information) initiative.

Although they are not identified by name, authorities say they are wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.

“Transnational criminal organizations exploit migrants and treat them as a commodity as smugglers continue to place their lives in danger,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Peter Jaquez of the El Paso Sector. “Through this initiative, community members on both sides of the border will have an opportunity to provide us with information to capture these dangerous smuggling criminals who exploit vulnerable migrants for profit.’

The public is encouraged to anonymously report information about the wanted individuals by phone at 1 (800) 635-2509 or by WhatsApp at (915) 314-8194. The phone lines are open 24 hours a day.

“Se Busca Información” first launched in 2016. In August, the program expanded to Arizona and featured two fugitives known to operate in the Yuma, Arizona-Los Algodones, Mexico area, and three others wanted by Tucson Sector agents.

The posters also will be displayed at U.S. Border Patrol stations, immigration checkpoints, and international ports of entry.