Federal judge lifts temporary restraining order on private border wall project

Huge CAT excavators latch and attach 40-foot sections of border wall quickly, Tommy Fisher says, as shown on Jan. 4, 2020. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A federal judge in South Texas lifted a temporary restraining order against a project to build a privately funded border wall next to the Rio Grande.

The U.S. sued to stop Tommy Fisher’s project, leading to U.S. District Judge Randy Crane issuing a restraining order. Also opposing the project is the National Butterfly Center, a nonprofit located next to the private site.

With the restraining order lifted, Fisher says his crews could start work as soon as Sunday and finish in eight days.