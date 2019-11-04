Border Patrol agent shoots, kills armed subject in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, NM – MARCH 31: A view of fencing along the border of the United States and Mexico on March 31, 2019 in Sunland Park, New Mexico. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Several law enforcement agencies are investigating after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot an armed subject in Sunland Park, New Mexico early Monday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, around 6 a.m. on Monday a Border Patrol agent at the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station was involved in a shooting incident. CBP reports that the agent encountered a group of four people in the 1200 block of McNutt Road in Sunland Park, New Mexico when a subject allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at the agent.

The agent returned fire, striking the individual. CBP says the agent then began rendering aid on the subject until medical personnel arrived a the scene.

No agents were injured in the incident. The subject was taken to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Border Patrol, Sunland Park Police, and the FBI are on the scene. CBP reports the agency will conduct an internal investigation of the incident.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.