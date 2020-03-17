Deported ‘career criminal’ caught after scaling border wall, agents say

Border Report

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border agents arrested a man described as a “career criminal” moments after he scaled the border wall near Downtown El Paso, according to a news release.

U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to reports of individuals crossing into the U.S. illegally and managed to track several down before they ran off.

Among the group was 49-year-old Paulo Sabon Montero, a Cuban national who was previously deported from Florida.

A check of his criminal history revealed that Montero had been charged previously with burglary, robbery with a firearm, cocaine possession, smuggling cocaine, larceny, and trespassing.

Border agents also learned that he had been arrested for being in the United States illegally in 2002 in Miami. He was deported in 2017.

Sabon Montero will remain in custody pending an immigration hearing.

