Convicted killer and 4-time deportee turns himself in near border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A convicted criminal with four deportations under his belt surrendered to U.S. Border Patrol agents on July 18, according to a news release.

Juan Olivas-Rios and another Mexican were reportedly seeking assistance and needed water when two concerned residents encountered them in a remote part of West Texas. The Mexican men were also looking to turn themselves in, the release said.

Agents from the Big Bend Sector responded took custody of both men, who were in the country illegally.

While they processed Olivas-Rios, border agents learned that he is a previously deported felon whose criminal history includes a 1992 conviction for voluntary manslaughter out of Wichita Falls, Texas.

He was deported last on Dec. 31, 2011.

Agents took Olivas-Rios to the El Paso County Jail, where he is being held on a federal charge for re-entry after deportation.

