Consul General responsible for promoting interests of Mexicans along entire California border

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Carlos Gonzalez-Gutierrez is responsible for the well-being of all Mexican nationals living north of the border in San Diego and Imperial counties , which span the entire Mexico-California border

Gonzalez has two primary functions: Protect and promote the interests of Mexican nationals within the consulate’s jurisdiction and promoting the prestige of Mexico by instilling a better understanding of the living conditions of Mexicans in the area.

Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez is Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego responsible for protecting and promoting interests of Mexican Nationals living in San Diego and Imperial Counties.

Gonzalez has held similar positions in Sacramento, California and most recently in Austin, Texas. He sa id San Diego is quickly growing on him.

“It’s a treat serving here in San Diego — two countries, one region — people understand that prosperity here depends on Mexico and the other way around,” Gonzalez said.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.