CBP suspends some flight operations after hard landing involving drone

A pair of Customs and Border Protection UAS aircraft located at the southern border are standing by to air operations. (Gerald Nino/CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has temporarily halted flight operations out of a Texas airport after a drone had a fiery hard landing.

On May 15, an Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) experienced a nose-wheel collapse, resulting in a hard landing upon arrival at Mathis Field, San Angelo Regional Airport, CBP said in a news release.

The hard landing caused the drone to leave the runway end up in a grass area.

CBP said the airport fire department arrived on the scene within minutes and extinguished a fire on the aircraft.

While the aircraft sustained extensive damage, there were no injuries.

As per CBP policy, the agency has activated an Accident Investigation Team look into the incident. AMO will pause flight operations at San Angelo until further notice, CBP said.

