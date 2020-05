EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- As the number of detained migrants diagnosed with COVID-19 climbs, one El Paso County official is offering to mediate so federal agencies release others to local shelters before they get infected.

"We've had meetings with ICE and CBP and continue to advocate that they look at interagency transfers of detainees, which seems to be where the spread of the virus inside the facilities has resulted from," said Precinct 2 County Commissioner David Stout.