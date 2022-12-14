SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — This week California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the U.S.-Mexico border a week ahead of the anticipated lifting of Title 42.

Newsom toured a testing, vaccination, and resource center in California and was joined by the governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Avila-Olmeda.

The two also visited the Peregrino Migrant Shelter in Mexicali alongside members of the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration.

The facility provides aid and shelter to migrants and asylum seekers who plan to enter the United States.

And both Newsom and Avila-Olmeda celebrated the 200th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico.