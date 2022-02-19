NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Border Patrol says it has seen more large groups illegally crossing into the U.S. last week. Agents say they apprehended more than 430 immigrants in the El Paso area over a two-hour span on Friday, including one group of 117 people at the Bridge of the Americas.
Story continues below
- COVID: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham lifts New Mexico mask mandate
- Entertainment: Albuquerque dancer performs during Super Bowl halftime show
- Weird: Can’t find Rice Krispies on store shelves? Here’s why
- Crime: Lapel video shows moments NM Lawmaker arrested for DWI
Most were from Nicaragua and Cuba. That came five days after the Border Patrol caught 370 immigrants in a five-hour span. The El Paso sector chief says these high numbers are putting a strain on their resources.