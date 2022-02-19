NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Border Patrol says it has seen more large groups illegally crossing into the U.S. last week. Agents say they apprehended more than 430 immigrants in the El Paso area over a two-hour span on Friday, including one group of 117 people at the Bridge of the Americas.

Most were from Nicaragua and Cuba. That came five days after the Border Patrol caught 370 immigrants in a five-hour span. The El Paso sector chief says these high numbers are putting a strain on their resources.