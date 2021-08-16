Juarez police use closed-circuit cameras to store facial images, license plates from drivers

Juarez police monitor closed circuit secuirty cameras at the new CERI 911 center in Juarez. (State of Chihuahua)

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Authorities in Juarez say they have built a database consisting of 734,000 “individual profiles” from drivers from closed-circuit cameras scattered throughout the city. The cameras have also snapped 32 million photos of passing automobiles, the Office of Mayor Armando Cabada said.

Juarez authorities say closed-circuit cameras will be a key component of their public safety strategy from now on, as they will allow them to identify fugitives and suspects in crimes.

The joint statement by Cabada and Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral came after the two toured the new 911 Emergency and Immediate Response Center (CERI), which began operations earlier this year.

“The video-security system primarily works in two ways: the identification of vehicles and persons. That is why in the past five months we have built databases operated through artificial intelligence systems,” the two leaders said in a statement.

It’s unknown how long the stored images will be kept on the databases.