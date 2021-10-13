Border travel restrictions to be lifted in November to fully vaccinated

All fully vaccinated pedestrians and motorists will be able to cross into all southern and northern land ports, such as the Del Rio International Bridge, starting next month, the Biden administration has announced. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Proof of vaccination to be required in 2022 by all crossing into US at land ports

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The Biden administration in November plans to reopen the southern and northern borders and will allow travelers who are fully vaccinated to cross into the United States, DHS announced.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited Donna, Texas, on May 7, 2021. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the administration will lift Title 42 regulations that have been in place for 19 months — first implemented in March 2020 by the Trump administration as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

Border communities have lost revenue and been critical of repeated travel restrictions at land border ports when air travelers have for months been allowed to cross into the United States at airports unimpeded.

“Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner,” Mayorkas said.

Only “essential” border travelers have been allowed to cross at international land ports, such as the Pharr International Bridge in South Texas, since Title 42 restrictions were implemented in March 2020. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Since border restrictions were implemented, only essential workers — such as those transporting goods, students or medical staff — have been allowed to cross at land border ports.

However, on Wednesday, Mayorkas also announced starting in January all travelers crossing into the United States will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes commercial truckers — such as those bringing produce from Mexico — and the administration says it is giving them ample time to get vaccinated ahead of the January deadline.

The exact date that the border will open to travel in November was not revealed, nor is the exact date in January that commercial workers must show proof of vaccinations.

In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, @DHSgov will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes… (1/) https://t.co/eAejKwsRHV — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) October 13, 2021

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, this morning is to meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Troy Miller and he told Border Report that he will “try to get details” on specific opening dates and exactly how they will screen and ask travelers for vaccination proof.

“But they finally are going to open the borders and that’s good,” said Cuellar, who is vice chairman of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee.

The McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in South Texas is to open in November to all travelers who are fully vaccinated for coronavirus, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Cuellar, along with many other border leaders, for months has pushed for reopening the land ports to travelers, saying it has been unfair to allow in air travelers at airports who are non-essential workers, but to not allow Mexican shoppers to walk or drive over the Rio Grande to spend money in U.S. border communities.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“Finally!” Cuellar said. “Basically that means good news for us here down at the southern border. We have lost billions of dollars.”

Cuellar said that prior to the pandemic an estimated 18 million Mexican nationals crossed into the United States every year spending an estimated $19 billion north of the border.

“So this is good news for the economics, especially on the border and for family members who have not seen their loved ones,” Cuellar said via phone.

Cuellar said no coronavirus tests will be required and it is uncertain whether CBP officers will require each individual to show a vaccination card, or merely ask if they are vaccinated.

He said the three month delay in requiring truckers to be fully vaccinated should give them ample time to do so. This is especially important in his border hometown of Laredo, Texas, where an estimated 16,000 commercial vehicles cross just on one international bridge every day from Nuevo Leon, Mexico, into Laredo.

He said he will also speak with administration officials about placing vaccination portals at airports “so even people who don’t have vaccines can come and get vaccinated and turn around so we can start improving the vaccination rate.”