Border Patrol van carrying migrants rolls over, 3 flown to West Texas hospitals

DEL RIO, Texas (Border Report) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent was among those injured on Thursday morning when a Border Patrol van carrying migrants rolled over on a busy interstate in remote Van Horn, Texas, emergency officials told Border Report.

The agent and two migrants were flown for medical care after the vehicle rolled at 7:20 a.m. on Interstate 10 near mile marker 144, Joanna MacKennie, Hudspeth County Emergency Management Coordinator said.

Ambulances were sent from Hudspeth County’s largest city of Sierra Blanca, about 33 miles away, to help, MacKennie said.

A Border Patrol spokesman told Border Report that the crash involved a van driven by Border Patrol officials carrying fewer than 10 migrants.

Today, at approx. 7:25 a.m. CST, a Border Patrol Agent transporting detainees on IH-10 approx. 2 miles east of Van Horn, Texas, was involved in a vehicle accident. EMS has responded. Incident under investigation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) June 10, 2021

Greg Davis, a Border Patrol spokesman, said the incident is currently under review by the Office of Professional Responsibility, an agency that is part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which investigates accidents involving migrants and/or agents.

This remote and vast Big Bend Sector region is where hundreds of migrant adults are crossing daily, and is an area where there is growing concern for their safety and that of residents. As temperatures climb into the triple digits, officials fear migrants will get lost in the canyons and desert terrain.

It also is part of 34 counties that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a disaster area due to the influx of migrants since the Biden administration took office.

On Thursday afternoon, Abbott is hosting a Border Security Summit in Del Rio, Texas, with leaders from this region, as well as throughout the West and South Texas border counties, to discuss future law enforcement plans to secure the border.

Border Report plans to be at the summit and will explain Abbott’s plans, as well as local reaction from border officials.