Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott — border wall champion — to step down, will be reassigned

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott is stepping down.

And according to CNN, Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz is expected to step into the role on an acting basis.

Scott was named chief the of Border Patrol in January of 2020. He is a 28-year veteran of the Border Patrol, previously serving as chief patrol agent of the San Diego Sector.

Scott joined the Border Patrol in 1992. His first assignment was at the Imperial Beach Station in San Diego.

He has served in various leadership positions within the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He also served as chief patrol agent of the El Centro Sector in California; deputy chief patrol agent in the San Diego Sector; patrol agent in charge at the Brown Field Station in the San Diego Sector; assistant chief in CBP’s Office of Anti-Terrorism in Washington, D.C.; and director/division chief for the Incident Management and Operations Coordination Division at CBP Headquarters.

During an interview with Border Report in October 2020, Scott discussed his support for a border wall.

“Every mile of border wall system allows the agents who are out here every day to cover more area and you’re going to see the same thing here in (Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. It’s very critical,” Scott said.

Rodney Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned.

“I will continue working hard to support you over the next several weeks to ensure a smooth transition,” he wrote.

Ortiz, who is U.S. Border Patrol deputy chief, was the No. 2 in charge of the Rio Grande Valley Sector for five years.

During his return to South Texas last September, Ortiz offered high praise for new border wall barriers, including the controversial private border wall, and said the agency has to stay a step ahead of drug cartels and human traffickers who try to help migrants run from them.

In April, Biden named Tucson, Arizona Police Chief Chris Magnus to be commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.

CNN also reported that Benjamine “Carry” Huffman, who’s served at CBP over three decades, will take over the role of acting CBP deputy commissioner, following the retirement of Robert Perez at the end of June.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.