Boquillas Port of Entry at Big Bend National Park to reopen Nov. 17

Two men cross back into Mexico from the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river after checking on tourists souvenirs they are selling on the U.S. side near the Boquillas crossing on January 17, 2019 in Big Bend National Park, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Visitors to Big Bend National Park will once again be able to cross into Mexico by foot or on a rowboat ferry, depending on waters levels in the Rio Grande.

A tiny port of entry within the national park will reopen later this month after closing 20 months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boquillas Port of Entry will reopen on Nov. 17, providing access to the village of Boquillas, Coahuila, Mexico, which is a gateway to the Maderas del Carmen biosphere reserve and the Ocampo Ocampo Flora and Fauna Protection Area.

This port of entry, the only legal point of access to Mexico within the Big Bend, does not accommodate vehicle crossings or commercial traffic.

However, visitors will be able to cross into Mexico by foot when the water is low or for a fee by rowboat ferry.

“We are delighted to reopen the Boquillas Port of Entry, as visiting our neighbors across the river is an integral part of the Big Bend National Park experience,” Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker said in a news release. “We also appreciate the close collaboration with our partners at Customs and Border Protection, as this unique opportunity is only possible with both agencies working together in concert.”

Pedestrians will be able to access the port between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The port is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Officials remind visitors that proper documentation is required to cross. U.S. and Canadian citizens can cross the border with a valid passport. Travelers should also have their COVID-19 vaccination status available.

The Boquillas Port of Entry is operated cooperatively by the National Park Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. National Park Rangers staff the facility and can assist travelers with information about visiting the area.