Border Patrol names new acting chief for Big Bend Sector of Texas

Agency taps 25-year veteran as acting chief for region that includes 517 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Big Bend Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol has a new leader.

The federal agency this month chose Chris T. Clem as acting chief patrol agent for the sector. Clem was previously deputy chief patrol agent for the El Paso Sector.

Clem takes over for Matthew J. Hudak, who became the new chief patrol agent of the Laredo Sector on July 5.

The Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector’s Marfa Station in Marfa, Texas. (Fernie Ortiz/Border Report)

Clem is a native of New Orleans and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice and Master of Science degree in leadership and management, both from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

He has been with the Border Patrol for 25 years, serving as deputy chief in El Paso and New Orleans and as acting deputy chief of operational programs at the agency’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. He’s been in charge of four Border Patrol stations — Casa Grande, Ysleta, Albuquerque and Truth or Consequences — in Arizona, Texas and New Mexico.

The Big Bend Sector spans 517 miles of U.S.-Mexico border and includes the Interstate 10 checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.