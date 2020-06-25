Border Patrol agents attempt to stop car before it crashes, killing 6

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a car moments before it crashed and killed six people Friday morning in Downtown El Paso.

The car slammed into a business about 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Paisano Drive and San Antonio Street. El Paso police confirmed six people died, and three others suffered life-threatening injuries. Officers with the Special Traffic Investigations unit are working to identify the victims and notify next-of-kin.

It remains unclear why Border Patrol agents attempted to stop the vehicle, and there is no indication that the driver led agents on a chase.

Border agents “attempted to stop the vehicle, and the vehicle didn’t want to stop. That’s basically it,” Border Patrol spokesman Agent Mario Escalante said.

Border agents immediately notified the El Paso Police Department, which is the lead investigating agency.

First responders are taking extra precautions as they attempt to remove the vehicle. A police spokesman said the car crashed near a high-voltage line that could pose some danger, and crews also have to move a container, which could require a crane.

In late January, a woman from Ecuador was killed in the same location on Paisano Drive after her smuggler crashed during a pursuit with Border Patrol. Police charged him with intoxication manslaughter.

Motorists should expect closures on Paisano Drive between Santa Fe Street and Coldwell Street through the morning hours.