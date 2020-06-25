News Alert
USL announces Western Conference groups: What it means for New Mexico United

Border Patrol agents attempt to stop car before it crashes, killing 6

Border Report

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents attempted to stop a car moments before it crashed and killed six people Friday morning in Downtown El Paso.

The car slammed into a business about 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Paisano Drive and San Antonio Street. El Paso police confirmed six people died, and three others suffered life-threatening injuries. Officers with the Special Traffic Investigations unit are working to identify the victims and notify next-of-kin.

It remains unclear why Border Patrol agents attempted to stop the vehicle, and there is no indication that the driver led agents on a chase.

Border agents “attempted to stop the vehicle, and the vehicle didn’t want to stop. That’s basically it,” Border Patrol spokesman Agent Mario Escalante said.

Border agents immediately notified the El Paso Police Department, which is the lead investigating agency.

First responders are taking extra precautions as they attempt to remove the vehicle. A police spokesman said the car crashed near a high-voltage line that could pose some danger, and crews also have to move a container, which could require a crane.

In late January, a woman from Ecuador was killed in the same location on Paisano Drive after her smuggler crashed during a pursuit with Border Patrol. Police charged him with intoxication manslaughter.

Motorists should expect closures on Paisano Drive between Santa Fe Street and Coldwell Street through the morning hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss