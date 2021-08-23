Border Democrats endorse UTEP graduate for International Boundary and Water Commission post

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Twelve House members have sent a letter to the White House endorsing the nomination of Maria Elena Giner for commissioner of the International Boundary and Water Commission. The agency, which includes sections in the U.S. and Mexico, enforces boundary and water treaties between the two countries and deals with sanitation on rivers, water quality and flood controls.
Giner would be the first Latina to head the IBWC, said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, one of the House members signing the letter. Giner is a first-generation college graduate and the daughter of an immigrant.
“Her experience of over 30 years working in public and private sector has given her depth insight into the technical, environmental, financial and public processes important for the development of sustainable infrastructure,” the letter from the border Democrats says.
Giner was appointed general manager of the Border Environmental Cooperation Commission in 2010, is a graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso, Loyola Marymount University and UT Austin. Her work and that of her BECC staff led to $9 billion in environmental infrastructure projects for 100 communities, many of those in coordination with the IBWC, the House member’s letter said.
“During her tenure, she focused on a progressive agenda and addressed binational cooperation on water, energy and climate change,” the White House said on Aug. 20 in announcing her nomination by President Biden.