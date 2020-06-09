Live Now
Border congressman gets US Chamber awards for ‘bipartisanship leadership’

Border Report

by: Sandra Sanchez

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, vice chairman of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee discusses coronavirus costs and preventative measures on Feb. 19, 2020, during a press conference held in Mission, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat who represents the South Texas border region, has been awarded the Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award, and the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.

Cuellar’s office on Tuesday announced he was among only five members of Congress to receive both awards from the United States Chamber of Commerce, which the chamber says recognizes “members of Congress who demonstrate the bipartisan leadership and constructive governing necessary to move our country forward.”

“The new Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship recognizes those members of Congress who in their actions have demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle in support of common objectives,” the Chamber said on its website. The award is given to lawmakers based on the number of times they cosponsor certain bills, or don’t support other legislation, based on recommendations by the Chamber. Cuellar was among 24 House lawmakers given this award, including 14 Democrats.

Cuellar, who is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, was among 20 House lawmakers, and the only House member from Texas, to receive the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. This award is given to “men and women of conviction and principle who are also able to find common ground with those with whom they disagree,” Chamber officials said.

“Now more than ever, we must walk across the aisle and come together to pursue common ground and bold solutions to the historic challenges facing our communities and our nation. Americans are counting on it. As we see more unrelentless division and dysfunction in Washington, I am committed to stepping up and working with both Democrats and Republicans to move our country forward,” Cuellar said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

