Border city poised to get first-ever immigration court as addition of 100 new judges clears House

South Texas congressman says some immigration judges have not worked since March due to pandemic, yet are still getting paid

HARLINGEN, Texas (Border Report) — The border city of Laredo, Texas, could get its first-ever set of immigration courts and judges to help tackle an ever-rising backlog in the coming fiscal year, a South Texas congressman said Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat who serves as vice-chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, said he was able to inject language into the Fiscal 2021 budget bill that would establish Laredo’s first-ever immigration courts with eight immigration judges.

Nationwide, 100 additional U.S. immigration judges could be added to eliminate the backlog of over 1.2 million immigration cases, which is increasing daily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The measure would fund the Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees U.S. immigration courts, at $734 million, an increase of $61 million from the current budget. The budget bill has passed the full House but still must pass the Senate and be signed by the president.

The funding for these judges has already “cleared all legislative hurdles,” said Cuellar, adding that the General Services Administration is looking for court space and expected to get the judges on the ground by summer 2021.

“This is significant because like we have judges in the Valley and El Paso and San Antonio, now we’ll have judges in Laredo,” Cuellar said during a call with media on Wednesday afternoon. “Laredo is the only area on the border that had no immigration judges.”

Laredo is located across the Rio Grande from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, where hundreds of asylum-seekers have waited for the past year under the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), or “Remain in Mexico” program. The migrants cross on foot from Mexico through the ports of entry to attend hearings, which are held via video conference with immigration judges from elsewhere in the United States.

Some judges ‘not working at all’

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all MPP hearings have been postponed since March and won’t resume until the virus is contained and certain measures are met, according to the Department of Justice.

Cuellar also said that is adding to the overwhelming backlog of cases is because many U.S. immigration judges have been given a paid leave of absence since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and are not working from home.

I have a problem with them collecting a federal paycheck and not working on a single case.” U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas

“They’ve handled zero cases since March, no motions, no cases and part of the problem is the administration has not given them the proper equipment, such as laptops so they can telework,” Cuellar said. “We all telework. I think they should too. If you’re going to be at home, then they should be working on cases. I have a problem with them collecting a federal paycheck and not working on a single case.”

Filling the benches

Since Fiscal 2016, Congress has funded the addition of 415 new immigration judges.

Appropriating the money and actually filling the seats on the bench, however, have proven to be two very different things over the years. Since June, EOIR has hired 79 judges, bringing the nationwide total to 509. This is still 25 judges shy of the number of judges for which Congress has approved funds.

Critics say the EOIR, which is under the Justice Department, has been slow to hire judges and reduce case backlogs because of a number of reasons:

There has been a shortage of courthouse hearing rooms for new judges to operate. In Fiscal 2020, for instance, there were 62 fewer courtrooms than money for judges. Currently, Congress has authorized 534 immigration judges but only has 426 courtrooms nationwide, Cuellar said.

In 2019, the agency faced a “record” turnover and retirement of 35 immigration judges, the most since records were started to be kept in 1997, according to a recent report by the nonprofit Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University, which tracks cases.

And there are requirements that each judge clear at least 700 cases per year.

The high turnover of judges and hiring of new judge replacements “means more cases are being heard by judges with quite limited experience,” the July 13 TRAC report states. One-third of all current sitting immigration judges were hired since Fiscal 2019; 48% were hired within the last 2.5 years, the report says.

“The backlog is just incredible,” Cuellar said. “The wait time is incredible. I’m an attorney and I’ve always said a day delayed is a day without justice.”

The average wait time for an immigration case currently is 759 days nationwide. In Texas, the immigration court wait time is 793 days, Cuellar said.

Judge Ashley Tabaddor is president of the National Association of Immigration Judges (Courtesy Photo)

In January, U.S. Immigration Judge Ashley Tabaddor, who is president of the National Association of Immigration Judges, testified before Congress urging that EOIR be separate from the Department of Justice to create an “independent immigration court.”

The current system is set up so that immigration judges are answerable to the U.S. Attorney General, who is also the nation’s chief prosecutor. Immigration case reviews can also be overturned on appeal by the EOIR director who doesn’t even have to have a law license. Tabaddor told the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship on Jan. 29 that “conflict and tension” pervade throughout the immigration court system because it falls under the umbrella of a law-enforcement agency. She also said that only 60% of the 440 U.S. immigration judges who were employed at the time met requirements that each immigration judge complete at least 700 cases per year.