Border agents respond to migrants suffering from heat-related illnesses in desolate areas

EL PASO, Texas (Border Patrol) — Agents who patrol remote areas of West Texas responded to several distress calls involving undocumented immigrants, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

With temperatures in the high 90s, agents from the Big Bend Sector on three consecutive days provided life-saving aid to migrants who were “ill-prepared” to trek across Texas’ most desolate areas.

This photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the rugged terrain of West Texas that many migrants attempt to cross but are ill-prepared and end up falling ill and in some cases end up dying. (CBP)

“Extreme summer conditions of West Texas, coupled with insufficient amounts of water, can result in dire medical emergencies,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a statement. “Our primary goal in these circumstances is to provide life-saving assistance to those in need.”

Agents from the Alpine, Presidio, and Sierra Blanca stations responded calls about individuals with life-threatening heat-related illnesses. Those individuals were processed once treated.

Big Bend Sector agents patrol 517 miles of the Southwest border, an area that extends from Sierra Blanca, Texas, to Sanderson, Texas.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.