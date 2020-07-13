Border agents nab 21 convicted felons, gang members in June

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Border Patrol closed the month of June with a balance of nine gang members and 12 people with aggravated felonies caught in the El Paso Sector.

The gang members belong to five different criminal groups and the ex-cons have records that include drug offenses, criminal confinement, domestic battery and assault on a child under 12 years of age. Those with charges were convicted in Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and North Carolina, the federal agency said.

El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said Border Patrol agents remain vigilant despite coping, like everyone else, with the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our agents’ continued efforts and dedication to securing our nation’s borders is also keeping dangerous criminals from not only entering into our border communities but those across the county,” Chavez said in a news release.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.