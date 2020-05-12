1  of  2
Border agents encounter smugglers armed with AR-15 in Arizona

by: Fernie Ortiz

Agents seized a tactical rifle from
a pair of suspected alien smugglers May 7, 2020, in Why, Ariz. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol seized an AR-15 rifle during a human-smuggling attempt May 7 in Why, Ariz.

Agents from the Tucson Sector said they spotted several individuals emerge from the desert and get into a Chevrolet pickup that was waiting for them near the U.S.-Mexico border in Southeast Arizona.

Agents conducted a traffic stop and discovered that two U.S. citizens were smuggling three undocumented immigrants, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. Agents also discovered an AR-15 rifle and ammunition inside the truck.

The three migrants were arrested. The driver and passenger of the truck, both U.S. citizens, remain in custody, pending federal smuggling charges. CBP officers seized the rifle, ammunition and truck.

