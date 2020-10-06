Arizona man shot at by border agent charged with immigrant smuggling

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border authorities arrested a human-smuggling suspect who allegedly threatened to run over an agent who responded by firing his weapon.

Border Patrol agents from the Tucson and El Paso sectors arrested the suspected smuggler on Saturday at his home in Phoenix. The 28-year-old U.S. citizen faces human-smuggling charges, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

He allegedly sped toward the agent in a white Nissan Pathfinder during a traffic stop at about 10 p.m. Friday in Lordsburg, New Mexico. The agent suspected the vehicle was being used in a human smuggling scheme and conducted a traffic stop, the release said.

Investigators say said the driver briefly stopped before four individuals got out and ran off.

The driver then allegedly accelerated toward the agent, who fired his service-issued weapon at the driver “to stop the threat.” The driver, however, sped off.

The suspect is in custody and will appear before the District Court of Arizona, pending extradition to the District of New Mexico.

Agents arrested the four undocumented immigrants who jumped out of the car.

In a statement, the agency said: “U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Paso Sector and Tucson Sector, along with other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, worked together diligently to bring this event to a successful law enforcement resolution.”