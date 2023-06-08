EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities say they will prosecute a suspected rapist who allegedly had escaped justice when he crossed into the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Wednesday handed over Adrian L.P. to agents of Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) at the Stanton Street International Bridge. The INM officials in turn ceded custody of the suspect to Chihuahua state police officers.

The 46-year-old man had an outstanding warrant in Mexico for an aggravated rape that took place in Juarez. He will remain in jail until a state judge determines if there is enough evidence to take him to trial, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said agents at their Ysleta Station received information about a man possibly living in East El Paso who was wanted by Mexican authorities. Agents with the Anti-Smuggling Unit started an investigation that led them to a house near the intersection of George Dieter Drive and Rojas Drive in El Paso where they found the man outside the residence.

The agents conducted an investigation and determined that the Mexican national entered the United States lawfully, but his visa was no longer valid. He was taken into custody and a records check confirmed he was wanted by Mexican authorities.

The suspect (facing the camera) is surrounded by U.S. and Mexican law enforcement officers prior to his return to Mexico. (Courtesy State of Chihuahua)

The Border Patrol said the man accepted a voluntary return and was repatriated to Mexico, where U.S. officials turned him over to Mexican authorities.

Officials from both countries said the repatriation of the suspect shows there is good binational cooperation when it comes to security matters.

“The U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector takes pride in the relationships we have built with the government of Mexico. This partnership is vital to security on both sides of the border,” the Border Patrol said in a statement.

The binational cooperation “allowed for the execution of an arrest warrant against (this) alleged rapist,” the Chihuahua AG’s Office said.

The state of Chihuahua, which borders Texas and New Mexico, recorded nearly 1,600 cases of sexual assault in 2021.