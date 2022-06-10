EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A man accused of holding a migrant woman hostage allegedly made her remove her clothes and took photographs of her, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

ICE said that agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested 33-year-old Emigdio Gonzalez-Gamboa on suspicion of harboring undocumented non-citizens.

The arrest stems from an incident at his Anthony, New Mexico, home on June 1 when local authorities received a call from the woman’s sister in Maryland.

The woman in Maryland told the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office that her sister, a Honduran migrant identified only as “Jane Doe,” had been held for ransom for over a month by an unknown man who threatened to kill her unless she paid him $1,000.

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies surround a home June 1, 2022, in Anthony, New Mexico, where a woman was believed to be held captive. (KTSM photo)

The woman in Maryland gave deputies a pin location she received from texting with her sister, and it led deputies to a mobile home park at 25 Warthen Road.

Sheriff’s deputies and HSI special agents responded and rescued the woman.

“Human smuggling organizations threaten the security of the United States as well as the lives of the people on whom they prey,” said Frank B. Burrola, special agent in charge for HSI El Paso. “HSI remains steadfast to work with our partners to bring to justice those who conspire to undermine our nation’s immigration laws for their own profit and seek to abuse a vulnerable population.”

HSI special agents identified the homeowner as Gonzalez-Gamboa, whom Jane Doe identified as “Flaco” and the man who held her hostage. She also said that Gonzalez-Gamboa made her remove her clothes and took pictures of her.

The woman also told investigators that about 12 other migrants were housed there and later transported to various U.S. cities.