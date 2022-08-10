TIJUANA (Border Report) — Immigrants, especially from Haiti, anxious to begin their asylum application have begun descending on service agencies and shelters in Tijuana since Monday when the Migrant Protection Protocol Program, also known as “Remain Mexico,” officially ended.

Shelters such as the Salvation Army facility have some volunteers and staff helping migrants launch the asylum process.

This has led to a crush of people at the shelter where dozens of migrants are congregating on a daily basis waiting for their turn.

But overwhelmed staff at the shelter have now placed two large banners outside the building in Creole and Spanish telling the migrants there is no longer any room or available immigration services.

Haitian migrant Blacine holds her two-month-old daughter outside a shelter in Tijuana. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

But this has not stopped migrants from showing up.

“Things are very bad for me and my two-month-old baby. My husband can’t find work,” said Blacine, one of the Haitian migrants outside the shelter.

Blacine told Border Report she arrived in Tijuana three months ago and is anxious to get to the U.S.

“I’m looking for a better life for my baby,” she said. “I have no other options.”

Salvation Army shelter in Tijuana. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

While most of the migrants who can be seen lingering outside the shelter and across the street are Haitian, there are also people from other parts of the world including Central America.

“Many of the shelters are not accepting anyone because there is no room. When you ask for help you won’t get it,” said Mayra, a migrant from Honduras. “Our money is almost gone, we can’t stretch it any further and that’s what really worries me.”

Mayra said they have tried to find jobs, but that it’s almost impossible for migrants to get hired.

“There is work, but they ask for a lot of documents that we don’t have,” she added.

A week ago, migrants from Central America, Mexico and Haiti were given humanitarian parole in Tijuana to enter the United States.

This humanitarian parole allows migrants to bypass Title 42, which expels most migrants out of the U.S. almost immediately after being detained by Customs and Border Protection agents.

Title 42 makes it very difficult to go through the asylum process.

But now, immigrants will be allowed to enter the U.S. and ask for asylum while remaining north of the border while their cases are heard.