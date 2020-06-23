Upcoming lane closures announced for California border crossing

Traffic heading into the southbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of entry will be impacted on five consecutive nights due to planned over-night roadwork starting June 28. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The General Services Administration announced a series of lane closures for southbound traffic at the San Ysidro Port of Entry beginning June 28.

The closures will take place in the area of Camino de la Plaza and Camiones Way about a mile north of the border in the area where Highways 5 and 805 converge.

GSA says these are necessary over the course of five consecutive nights to install new wiring, traffic and directional lights, as well as re-striping the highway.

The first closures are scheduled for Sunday, June 28 and Monday, June 29. Both will take place from 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the next morning.

The same will happen on the following three nights through July 2.

Drivers are being asked to plan accordingly in anticipation of increased traffic and delays.

