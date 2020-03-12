50 million gallons of raw sewage flowing from Mexico into US, officials say

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — When it rains in San Diego like it has this week, it also rains in Tijuana, creating a stinky and environmental problem for those who live north of the border.

A lot of runoff from Tijuana flows north into the U.S. specifically the Tijuana River Valley.

Trouble is, it’s not just water.

The water contains chemicals, plastics, trash, debris and above all, untreated sewage.

“Anytime it rains and even when it doesn’t it’s a toxic tsunami of toxic chemicals, foul smelling sewage, tons of garbage that flows from Tijuana into the valley, tires, dead animals, it’s bad stuff,” said Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina who often has to shut down his beaches because of the contamination coming from Mexico.

Numbers from the International Boundary Water Commission, an international agency that is supposed to monitor water issues along the border, estimates that 50 million gallons of untreated sewage is flowing into the U.S. from Mexico on a daily basis.

Most of it will end up in the Pacific Ocean, forcing the closure and beaches in the south portion of San Diego County. The contamination makes it unsafe for people to wander into the surf.

In this March 1, 2017 file photo, a sign warns of sewage contaminated ocean waters on a beach in front of the iconic Hotel del Coronado in Coronado, Calif. The San Diego region will get $300 million in federal funding for a new U.S. facility to capture sewage spills from Mexico before they foul shorelines north of the border. The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, the money will be allocated thanks to language included in the overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement signed by President Trump on Jan. 29. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Other problems are also created. Many Border Patrol agents work in the valley and often have to get in the water and/or mud to do their jobs and they are getting sick.

Navy seals who train at a facility nearby are also becoming ill when they train in the beaches just north of the border.

“This is a huge environmental crisis and nothing is being done about it,” said Dedina.

His city is the hardest hit by the contamination.

“We can build a border wall in weeks, but we can’t do anything about this even though all these federal agents are getting sick?”

