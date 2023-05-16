EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officers discovered more than a quarter-million dollars worth of cocaine in the water tank of a commercial Saturday in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The bus arrived at the Camino Real International Bridge from Mexico and was referred to an X-ray inspection and K-9 inspection.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 20.6 pounds of cocaine, which had an estimated street value of just under $276,000.

In a statement, Pete Beattie, the acting port director at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry, said the officers’ knowledge of concealment methods, combined with their use of available assets and technology played a key role in the discovery.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.