Over 2,000 migrants push past line of police at U.S. border

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 2,000 migrants began walking out of Tapachula, Mexico Saturday toward the U.S. border. While were minor scuffles, they were able to push past a line of police officers who were trying to stop them.
Tens of thousands of migrants from South America and Haiti have been waiting for refuge or asylum papers that might allow them to travel.