SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The state of Baja California is expecting 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations from the Mexican government to be delivered in the coming days for the region’s vulnerable population.

Baja Secretary of Health Adrián Medina Amarillas says these vaccines are in addition to the 140,000 doses received in October.

He says the shots will be given to those who are 60 and over as demand for the vaccines remains high.

“They are sending us 100,000 vaccinations so we can have enough as winter approaches,” said Medina Amarillas. “I don’t know if the vaccines will be from the Abdala laboratory or another brand.”

The health secretary stated they don’t know exactly when the vaccines will arrive but said it will be within the next few weeks.

“There are numerous older residents and many with pre-existing conditions that make them vulnerable,” he said. “And there are people who never got vaccinated who need the shots.”

Medina Amarillas said there has not been a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, although dozens of people are still testing positive daily.

“We don’t have a sudden wave of cases in Baja California, same thing with our neighbors north of the border, but we are still worried since the virus continues to mutate and generate new strains.”

According to Medina Amarillas, while new cases are being seen daily, no one has been hospitalized due to the coronavirus and no deaths have been reported in the last two weeks as a result of COVID-19 or its variants.