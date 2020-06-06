Black Lives Matter protests mostly peaceful in Australia

News

A protester from St. Louis, U.S., who gave her name as Merinda, carries a handmade sign as demonstrators gather in Sydney, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to support the cause of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd and urged their own governments to address racism and police violence. Floyd died last week after he was pinned to the pavement by a white police officer who put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

SYDNEY (AP) – Black Lives Matter protests across Australia have proceeded mostly peacefully as thousands of demonstrators in state capitals honored the memory of George Floyd and protested the deaths of indigenous Australians in custody.

Organizers of the Sydney protest got a late reprieve when their appeal against a Friday ruling declaring the rally unauthorized was granted. The New South Wales Court of Appeal, just 12 minutes before the rally was scheduled to start, gave the green light, meaning protesters could not be arrested.

In Brisbane, organizers say about 30,000 people gathered, forcing police to close down two major streets. In addition to Australia, protests were held Saturday in other countries as well, including South Korea and Japan.

