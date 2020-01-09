BioPark Volunteers are making a difference, and they want you to join them

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ BioPark volunteers make the magic of the Zoo, Aquarium, and Botanic Gardens possible. They learn to provide important education about life and help encourage conservation in the Albuquerque community. No specialized knowledge is necessary to become a volunteer, just a heart for service, and a willingness to learn.
To become a volunteer you must first apply. Once that process is complete, BioPark staff contacts you to participate in a training program of your choosing. There, you’ll learn everything you need to know about your new volunteer role. Experienced volunteers are available to help you after training, and monthly volunteer meetings will keep you up to date, but they’re also there to provide an atmosphere of camaraderie.
We pass on stories and talk about things that are going on in our life, it’s just a lot of fun!Tom Neiman, Zoo Docent
The benefits that come with each position varies, but they generally include free admission to all BioPark facilities and discounts at the food and gift concessions.
Volunteer Opportunities
Volunteer jobs are for ages 18 and older, unless otherwise noted.
- Conservation Camp Counselors: Assist Camp BioPark teachers during week-long summer programs. (16+)
- Docent: Inspire guests with the amazing diversity of life, encourage everyday conservation, and join the BioVan and other outreach programs.
- Garden Railroader: Help run the Botanic Garden’s G-scale model trains. All aboard!
- Ambassadors: Welcome guests to the Zoo, Aquarium and Botanic Garden.
- Horticulture Volunteers: Dig in alongside horticulture staff and care for gardens throughout the BioPark.
- Nature Guides: Share the fascinating world of animals and plants with guests through discovery stations at the Zoo, Aquarium and Botanic Garden. Inspire them to help care for the Earth! (14+)
- Touchpool Volunteers: Help guests get hands-on at the Aquarium’s touchpools.
- Student Volunteers: Get hands-on experience in conservation education working alongside education staff. (16+)