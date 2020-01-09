BioPark Volunteers are making a difference, and they want you to join them

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ BioPark volunteers make the magic of the Zoo, Aquarium, and Botanic Gardens possible. They learn to provide important education about life and help encourage conservation in the Albuquerque community. No specialized knowledge is necessary to become a volunteer, just a heart for service, and a willingness to learn.

To become a volunteer you must first apply. Once that process is complete, BioPark staff contacts you to participate in a training program of your choosing. There, you’ll learn everything you need to know about your new volunteer role. Experienced volunteers are available to help you after training, and monthly volunteer meetings will keep you up to date, but they’re also there to provide an atmosphere of camaraderie.

We pass on stories and talk about things that are going on in our life, it’s just a lot of fun! Tom Neiman, Zoo Docent

The benefits that come with each position varies, but they generally include free admission to all BioPark facilities and discounts at the food and gift concessions.

Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteer jobs are for ages 18 and older, unless otherwise noted.

Apply to be a Volunteer