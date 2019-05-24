BioPark says goodbye to some longtime residents, welcomes new additions

The Albuquerque Biopark is bidding farewell to some crowd favorites. Two lowland gorillas, Tulivu and Tusa, were matched with new mates.

Tusa is headed to the Cleveland Metro Parks Zoo. Tulivu left last month for the Cincinnati Zoo. Tulivu came to the zoo as a baby in 2000 after being rejected by her mother at the Denver Zoo.

The BioPark zoo is also getting some new additions. The zoo is welcoming Samantha to the Gorilla family. She came to Albuquerque from a Texas zoo in April. The BioPark says it’s part of their partnership with other zoos.

“It was time for our youngsters to grow up and go off and get ready to make their own babies and get their new homes,” Dr. Erin Flynn said.

Two giraffes, Jambazi and Malika, have also left the BioPark to be a part of other herds.