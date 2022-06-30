ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Biopark is holding a Tanabata wish-making station at the Japanese Garden. Tanabata is a Japanese summer festival that celebrates the meeting of two celestial lovers. They are only allowed to meet once per year, on the seventh lunar month of the Lunisolar calendar.

As part of the celebration, people write their wishes on colorful strips of paper and attach them to bamboo branches. Those interested in participating can make their Tanabata to hang in the garden Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p. m.