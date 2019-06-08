BioPark Aquarium celebrates World Ocean Day

It’s World Ocean Day and the Albuquerque BioPark Aquarium is teaching people about protecting our marine life.

The theme of Saturday’s event was ‘Preventing Plastic Pollution’. Families had the chance to watch ocean-themed videos in the aquarium theater and learn how to make responsible seafood purchasing decisions.

“Plastic is a horrible thing. It never ever goes away. It only gets tinier. Microbeads is what they’re called. The tinier they get, the more likely a fish is to ingest them so chances are we’re walking around with micro beads in us too,” said Christina Gonzalez with the BioPark Aquarium.

Easy choices you can make include switching to reusable straws and avoiding plastic bags.