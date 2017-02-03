Bill would require ankle monitors for people who violate restraining orders

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It would help people dealing with stalkers. One senator wants people with restraining orders against them to wear GPS monitors.

The idea is if someone with a protective order against them just can’t stay away, a GPS tracking system would let the victim know.

The bill comes from Sen. Michael Padilla. If passed, it would launch a pilot program out of the Bernalillo County District Court.

People who violate their restraining orders would have to wear an ankle monitor. That monitor would alert the victim, police and the Corrections Department in real time if the offender stops within a certain distance from the victim’s home, work or even school if the victim is a child.

The alert would be sent via text, call or email.

Sen. Padilla said this law has worked well in dozens of other states.

“It’s very advanced and it’s very close to foolproof, when you think about it,” said Sen. Padilla. “A 67 percent reduction in violations of these violent restraining orders. That is exciting and it’s something that we should absolutely get our hands around here in New Mexico.”

Sen. Padilla said the GPS monitor could even help an offender by discrediting false accusations.

The Pilot Program would run for two years at a cost of $150,000. Then, lawmakers would decide if it should expand across the state.