Bill would provide grace period for students to use Lottery Scholarship

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a hotly debated topic among lawmakers: how to prop up the dwindling Lottery Scholarship fund. Now one lawmaker wants to give students a “grace period” so they don’t rush into college and end up dropping out.

Students have to be accepted to a New Mexico college right when they graduate high school in order to qualify for the scholarship. This bill would change that.

Democratic Sen. Bill Soules of Las Cruces is a former high school teacher. He wants students to have 16 months from the time they graduate high school to use the lottery scholarship.

He says this would give kids a chance not only to take a break, but to really think if college is what they want. Meaning, it could save money from going toward eventual drop outs.

“They sometimes drop out and what the Lottery Scholarship really wants to do, is to graduate more students — and this gives an opportunity for some students who may not be ready right out of high school in order to still use the lottery scholarship, get to graduation — and that’s good for the state of New Mexico,” Sen. Soules said.

The bill also applies to students who got into the military and want to later use the Lottery Scholarship. They, too, would get a 16-month grace period following their service.

Several other lawmakers have tried to pass a grace period over the years. All have failed to pass.

Sen. Soules is confident his bill will get through.

Other bills introduced this session look to replenish the Lottery Scholarship fund, some through tax increases, others by making it need-based.