Bill would let New Mexico AG’s office probe police shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A proposed bill would give the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office more authority to investigate police shootings.

The measure sponsored by Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero also would force prosecutors to present evidence in open court instead of to a grand jury behind closed doors.

The Albuquerque Democrats proposal comes as the city of Albuquerque is going through court-ordered reforms into its police department over excessive force cases.

Policies vary across the state on how police and prosecutors investigate shootings by police officers. Often officers are tasks with investigating shootings by co-workers.