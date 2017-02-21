Bill would allow concealed carry at schools, with exceptions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, you can’t carry a gun on school grounds, even if you have a concealed carry permit. Now one lawmaker wants to change that.

Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, wants to get rid of some major restrictions for concealed carry license holders.

His bill, most notably, would get rid of keeping concealed carry holders off of school grounds — preschool, grade school and college campuses.

Sen. Sharer says the bill has several purposes, one being to keep women safe on college campuses. It’s also to keep kids safe and prevent another horrific school shooting.

Sen. Sharer calls “gun free zones”‘ the most dangerous places in America.

“The concealed carry people all went through background checks, they went through two days of training, they’re not the criminals of the world,” Sen. Sharer says. “So, what I’m saying is why not let good people defend themselves?”

If it passes, the bill would allow schools districts to decide if private citizens and staff can concealed carry on campus.

If the school district decides to not allow concealed carry, it must post conspicuously placed signs that say so.

What the bill does for schools, it would also do for establishments that sell liquor, where concealed carry license holders currently cannot carry. Again, these establishments could choose not to allow concealed carry and would then have to post a conspicuously placed sign.

A lawmaker in the House of Representatives has a similar bill. Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, wants to establish an “enhanced concealed handgun” license that would let the holder carry on school premises if they undergo rigorous training and courses.

There’s quite a few bills introduced this session that look to tighten gun laws, though.

The most controversial of those bills are sister bills in the House and Senate that would require background checks on gun sales, transfers and trades between private citizens.

Other bills look to ban people from open carrying at the state capitol, and from open or concealed carrying at polling places.