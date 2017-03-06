Bill to bar carrying guns in the Roundhouse clears Senate

by: Chelo Rivera

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Senate has approved a proposal to make it illegal for anyone but police officers and concealed-carry license holders to have a gun in the state Capitol.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the bill by Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque and Republican Sen. Bill Sharer of Farmington was approved Saturday in a 29-12 vote.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives.

The proposal would make it a misdemeanor for non-police to openly carry a gun in the Roundhouse.

And it would be a fourth-degree felony to discharge a gun in the Capitol unless done in self-defense or defense of another.

The bill was prompted by instances of people carrying rifles to hearings in the Legislature.

