Bill that would give greater immunity to law enforcement tabled

SANTA FE, N.M (KRQE) – A proposal that aims to give greater legal immunity to law enforcement officers will not move forward.

The Republican-backed House bill wanted to protect police who may have been accused of wrongdoing but were not negligent.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, critics pointed to what the DOJ called a “pattern of excessive force” by the Albuquerque Police Department and mentioned it could make law enforcement less accountable.

A committee tabled the bill over the weekend.

