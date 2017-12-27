Bill proposes more prison time for repeat drunk drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A state representative is hoping more prison time will make people think twice before they drink and drive.

Republican State Rep. Tim Lewis of Rio Rancho is introducing House Bill 54, which would add at least one year to sentences for a lot of drunk drivers, but not everyone’s convinced it’ll work.

Nearly half of DWI arrests statewide in 2016 — approximately 4,200 — were repeat drunk drivers.

“Repeat offenders are the worst type because they just do not care,” Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik said. That’s why Lewis’ bill ups the minimum and maximum sentences by at least a year for drunk drivers on convictions four through seven.

People would still have to pay the $5,000 maximum fine and seek treatment.

Criminal defense attorney David Serna said even though it means these drivers are off our streets longer, he is not convinced it will fix the DWI crisis.

“The only thing increasing sentences does is make the public feel better,” Serna stated. “I think politicians want to satisfy the outrage of the general public because of the drunk driving problem.”

He also believes stiffer sentences could lead to more plea deals, so drunk drivers might not end up seeing the tougher penalties.

The bill would also make it a felony to get caught driving drunk on a revoked or suspended license, carrying up to an additional year-and-a-half behind bars.

Last year, lawmakers upped the sentences for drunk drivers with eight or more convictions. They now face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 12.

