Bill prohibiting late-term abortions, shut down

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is one of the few places in the nation that has late-term abortion providers, and it will stay that way.

Lawmakers today shot down a controversial bill that would prohibit abortions after 20 weeks.

Emotions ran high as both sides testified in front of the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee.

House Bill 220 would have banned late-term abortions, with an exception if a mother’s life is in danger or if the mother was a rape victim. The testimony lasted for hours, including a demonstration with a doll.

People supporting the bill said it gives a voice to fetuses five months or older. Opponents said the extremely difficult decision to have late-term abortions belongs to women, in consultation with their doctors.

In the end, lawmakers on the committee voted along party lines. Three Democrats voted against the bill, while two Republicans voted for it.

“It’s disappointing to see a vote like you know a bill like this go down with a party line vote because you can tell from the testimony this is not to be such an emotional issue as it is to be looked at as a policy issue,” said Representative Yvette Herrell who sponsored the bill.

“We believe in a woman’s own constitutional right to make their own reproductive choices even late in pregnancy,” said Dian Goldfarb of the League of Women Voters.

Representative Herrell said New Mexico is only one of four states that performs late-term abortions and the state performs the most out of the four.

The same committee also voted down another bill that would have required anyone 18 years or young seeking an abortion to get approval from their parents.