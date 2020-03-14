Biden virtual town hall marks new normal for campaigning

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHICAGO (AP) – Joe Biden’s foray into virtual campaigning has gotten off to a rocky start.

The Democratic presidential front runner tried to hold a town hall with Illinois voters from 800 miles away in Delaware, but the Facebook livestream cut off his introduction and the campaign ended the event after roughly five minutes, apologizing for “technical difficulties.”

Friday’s event occurred as the 2020 presidential race enters a new virtual phase because of the coronavirus and warnings from health officials against large gatherings.

Bernie Sanders is staging daily news conferences from Vermont, instead of his usual rallies with thousands of supporters.